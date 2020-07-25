3 accused of bad-check-writing scheme

Six people are implicated in a scheme to bilk local banks with bad checks they wrote each other. Three have been charged, according to court documents.

Rodney W. Winchester, 34, of the 7300 block of Hickory Creek Drive, was charged Friday with corrupt business influence.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Two others were also charged in the scheme June 22. Ashley Nicole Preston, also known as Ashley Ramsey, of the 4500 block of Cleveland Avenue, was charged with corrupt business influence and two counts of fraud on a financial institution, and Natalie A. Shaneyfelt, of the 4500 block of Cleveland Avenue, was charged with corrupt business influence and fraud on a financial institution, court documents said.

Both women have warrants issued for their arrest.

Bad checks were cashed or attempted to be cashed between July 2018 and May 2019. In some cases, fake payroll checks were deposited and then money was withdrawn with a small amount left in the account.

Cash amounts pulled from the accounts ranged from $20 to $815. Bank losses ranged from $20 to $1,755.

Detective Arthur Billingsley of the Fort Wayne Police Department investigated the fraud, court documents said.

