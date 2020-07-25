The Journal Gazette
 
    57-year-old wanted over possession of child porn

    JAMIE DUFFY | The Journal Gazette

    A 57-year-old Fort Wayne man is wanted for possession of child pornography.

    In April, John Lesnet was living at the Salvation Army on West Washington Boulevard when employees reported he had photos and videos of underage males, sometimes engaged in sex acts with men, a probable cause affidavit said.

    One employee said a video Lesnet sent to a young male appeared to be Lesnet, court documents said.

    Police obtained a search warrant to examine Lesnet's cellphone and found evidence of the photos and videos.

