City man dead; cause investigated

A 48-year-old Fort Wayne man was found dead Friday at West Rudisill Boulevard and Webster Street. After an autopsy, the Allen County coroner's office said the cause and manner of Alfred E. Brooke II's death are pending further investigation.

Fort Wayne police said they arrived at the intersection about 12:15 a.m. after a report of a man face down in the street. Paramedics tried to revive the victim but were unable to do so, police said.

Detectives are treating the death as suspicious, police have said.

People with information can call police at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

The death remains under investigation by city police and the coroner's office.