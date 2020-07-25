Motorcyclist shot by police still in hospital

A motorcyclist shot by an Auburn police officer was still in the hospital Friday, according to the Indiana State Police.

The unidentified man was stopped about 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Phillip Street and DeKalb Avenue in Auburn. He hopped off his motorcycle and brandished what appeared to be a gun, according to the state police, which is investigating the shooting.

The man, who had a female passenger, allegedly pointed the gun at the officer who fired one shot at the man, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, Brian Walker, Indiana State Police spokesman, said.

The last time an officer was involved in a shooting in Auburn was 1973 when an officer was shot, according to Capt. Mark Stump of the Auburn Police Department.

The department has 23 officers, but could be staffed at 24 officers, he added.

