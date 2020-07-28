Semi rear-ends another, tips on US 24

Two Indiana men, including one from Fort Wayne, suffered only minor injuries in a Monday morning crash that temporarily closed U.S. 24 in Paulding County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The highway was closed for about two hours until a partial reopening was possible as crews worked to clear the scene at County Road 87 in Crane Township, police said in a news release. All lanes were cleared and reopened by early afternoon.

The Van Wert Post is investigating the crash, which happened about 8:25 a.m. when an eastbound Freightliner tractor-semitrailer driven by Philip Hamstra of Porter slowed to turn right onto County Road 87, police said.

The driver of an International tractor-semitrailer behind Hamstra couldn't react in time because he was following too closely, and the two vehicles collided, police said.

The rear-end crash caused the International semi to overturn onto the highway, police said, adding a portion of the road was blocked.

Hamstra, 33, was taken to Paulding Hospital with minor injuries. The other driver – Roberto Leiva Santamaria, 30, of Fort Wayne – was treated on the scene, police said.

The drivers were wearing seat belts, police said.

Leiva Santamaria received a citation, police said.

