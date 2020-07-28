Victim in Sunday's homicide identified

The Allen County coroner's office Monday identified a 29-year-old man who was shot to death at a party on Fort Wayne's south side early Sunday.

Frederick D. Sanders of Fort Wayne died from multiple gunshot wounds and is the county's 28th homicide victim this year. A year ago, there were 14 homicides.

The slaying was the fourth fatal shooting this month in Fort Wayne.

City police were called to a large party in the 1100 block of East Lewis Street just before 4 a.m. They were told a man was shot in the leg but found three shooting victims.

Sanders died at the scene. Tia Nard, 34, and Tyrae Johnson, 18, were both shot in the leg and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

About 100 or more people were at the party, and several were present during the shooting, police said.

No one has been arrested. Anyone with surveillance footage or other information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or the city police detective bureau at 427-1201.