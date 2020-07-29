Edgeknoll Lane home badly damaged in fire

A fire at 226 Edgeknoll Lane badly damaged a one-story home and detached garage.

The residents had already evacuated when Fort Wayne fire crews arrived around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crews attacked the fire from the interior while fire trucks were used to ventilate the roof, according to Battalion Chief Lance Dafforn.

Several crews had to rotate due to exhaustion in fighting the fire which was brought under control in about an hour. Several hours were needed to extinguish hidden fires, Dafforn said.

Minor injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.

jduffy@jg.net