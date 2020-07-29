Shooting on Clinton sends pair to hospital

No immediate arrests were made in the wake of a late Monday night shooting that led two people to seek help at a south side restaurant before it was determined they had critical injuries, Fort Wayne police said Tuesday.

Police are using witness interviews and evidence to piece together why Shawn Sallee, 29, and Dasiha Flowers, 25, were suffering from gunshot wounds at Popeye's on South Clinton Street about 9:50 p.m. Monday, spokeswoman Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena said.

Police believe the man and woman sought help at the restaurant after a shooting in the area, she said.

“At this time in the investigation, it is too early to speculate on what actually occurred,” Rosales-Scatena said in a statement.

Sallee and Flowers were taken to a hospital, where doctors determined they had life-threatening injuries, she said. The shooting prompted a temporary closure of Clinton Street between Woodland and Pontiac streets.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon, Rosales-Scatena said. The police spokeswoman encouraged anyone with information to come forward and speak with detectives. People may also call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or the detective bureau at 260-427-1201.

