City man, 28, faces rape, other charges

She only knew him by his first name when he knocked on her door in November around 8 p.m.

She let him in after he asked to use the restroom and then he raped her, court documents said.

Raymond Sykes, 28, of the 1700 block of High Street, was charged Tuesday with rape, criminal confinement and sexual battery. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

After he used the restroom, the victim said he started to grope her and she told him no. Sykes then allegedly told her to shut up and undressed her.

After he allegedly raped her, he left and the victim called her cousin and went to a hospital.

Once Sykes was located and a DNA sample was taken, the state lab tested the DNA and found that Sykes' DNA matched what was collected at the Sexual Assault Treatment Center.

