Man kills self after traffic stop

A man shot and killed himself during a traffic stop on Fort Wayne's northeast side Thursday morning, police said.

Police were called to a reported domestic dispute at a home on Willshire Court at 7:45 a.m. Officers were told a man had left with a gun.

A short time later, officers stopped a vehicle matching the description given by family near Maplecrest Road and Brian Drive.

Just before officers were able to talk to the man, he shot himself in the head, police said.

Fort Wayne police are encouraging anyone with mental health issues, or family members who know someone with mental health issues, to reach out for help.

They can call 911 for officers who are specially trained and can guide people in the right direction for resources in the community, police said.

Injuries reported at Edgeknoll fire

A fire at 226 Edgeknoll Lane badly damaged a one-story home and detached garage.

The residents had already evacuated when Fort Wayne fire crews arrived around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The crews attacked the fire from the interior while fire trucks were used to ventilate the roof, according to Battalion Chief Lance Dafforn.

Several crews had to rotate due to exhaustion in fighting the fire that was brought under control in about an hour. Several hours were needed to extinguish hidden fires, Dafforn said.

Minor injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.