Charges: Man abused girls for years

When a detective from the Allen County Sheriff's Department questioned the man about sexually assaulting one of three alleged victims and inappropriately touching them on other occasions, he denied any memory of the abuse because of “migraine-induced amnesia at the time.”

Michael A. Garman, 39, didn't deny the allegation “but claimed he had no recollection of it,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Garman, of the 5800 block of Stellhorn Road, was charged Thursday with three counts of child molesting, rape, sexual misconduct, criminal confinement, dissemination of matter harmful to children, possession of child pornography and battery resulting in bodily injury.

The alleged abuse went on for four years starting in September 2015. The sexual assault involved tying one victim to a bed with restraints and placing an object in her mouth so she couldn't scream, court documents said. Another victim recalled being punched in the arm, causing bruising that was witnessed by a friend.

Exact ages of the victims weren't given, but one victim recalled events when she was 12 and 13; another was 8 years old.

Garman allegedly constantly made comments about the girls' bodies. In one instance, he told one of the girls, “I can hardly wait until you're 18 and I can have you,” court documents said. He also obtained nude photos of the girls, ostensibly by accessing their cellphones, court documents said.

Garman is being held at the Allen County Jail in lieu of $73,250 bail. He has a court hearing Monday.

