Police after bandit who hit credit union in Waynedale
Fort Wayne police are investigating the robbery of a Waynedale credit union where an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.
Officers said they responded about 5 p.m. Friday at Partners 1st Federal Credit Union, 6731 Old Trail Road. Police said a man entered the location and demanded money.
The suspect did not show any weapons and there were no injuries, police said.
He is described as a white man in his 30s, 6-foot-2 to 6-4 with a medium build and wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt. The suspect's vehicle is a black or navy blue Chevrolet Trailblazer with tinted windows.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 260-427-1201.
