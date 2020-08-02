Police after bandit who hit credit union in Waynedale

Fort Wayne police are investigating the robbery of a Waynedale credit union where an undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

Officers said they responded about 5 p.m. Friday at Partners 1st Federal Credit Union, 6731 Old Trail Road. Police said a man entered the location and demanded money.

The suspect did not show any weapons and there were no injuries, police said.

He is described as a white man in his 30s, 6-foot-2 to 6-4 with a medium build and wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt. The suspect's vehicle is a black or navy blue Chevrolet Trailblazer with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 260-427-1201.