Fairfield fire believed intentionally set

A Fairfield Avenue fire that was determined by investigators to be intentionally set heavily damaged a detached two-car garage and vehicle today.

Fort Wayne Fire Department arson investigators are investigating the blaze, according to Battalion Chief Craig Mueller. Pancner Psychiatric Associates owns the garage where the fire started, Mueller said.

Fire crews arrived at the home at 2805 Fairfield after the owner looked out the window and saw flames shooting from the detached garage at 3:45 p.m. Two people evacuated the two-story home that was damaged by minor heat exposure. The occupants were not injured, Mueller said.

