Arson suspected in Fairfield blaze

A Fairfield Avenue fire that was determined by investigators to be intentionally set heavily damaged a detached two-car garage and vehicle Wednesday.

Fort Wayne Fire Department arson investigators are investigating the blaze, according to Battalion Chief Craig Mueller. Pancner Psychiatric Associates owns the garage where the fire started, Mueller said.

Fire crews arrived at the home at 2805 Fairfield Ave. after the owner looked out the window and saw flames shooting from the detached garage about 3:45 p.m. The occupants were not injured, Mueller said.

Apparent stabbing victim badly hurt

A man was taken to a hospital with apparent stab wounds about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after emergency workers found him in the parking lot of Hawthorne Suites Hotel, 4919 Lima Road, Fort Wayne police said.

The man was suffering from life-threatening injuries, city police said in a statement. Investigators were canvassing the area and interviewing a person of interest, police said

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call police at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.