Commercial complex damaged in fire

Firefighters battled a large business fire that caused heavy damage Thursday just northeast of downtown Fort Wayne.

The fire started about 7:30 a.m. in a commercial complex just south of the Tecumseh Street bridge and northwest of the intersection of East Berry Street and North Anthony Boulevard. No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

Deputy Fire Chief Adam O'Connor said the building that was on fire housed multiple businesses. It used to house River City Bar and Grill in the 1990s. Before that it was the Wayne Pump Co., which moved out in the early 1980s.

Firefighters noticed vehicles inside the building when they arrived. Part of the structure collapsed after firefighters were told to evacuate, O'Connor said.

The building consisted of a one-story portion connected to a two-story portion.

The one-story portion was destroyed in the blaze but the two-story portion was still mostly intact, O'Connor said.

One of the building's tenants is TekVenture, a nonprofit organization that provides community workshops on pottery, woodworking, metalworking and other hobbies.

TekVenture Vice President Peter Bolakowski said the portion of the building Tek Venture is in sustained mostly water and smoke damage. He said Tek Venture will be temporarily closed.

“We have a few melty things in the walls,” Bolakowski said. “There's just a lot of water and smoke.”

The area was the scene of another huge fire Aug. 19, 2013. That blaze burned two sprawling buildings that were used for storage and as space for businesses.

The damage from the 2013 blaze was too extensive for investigators to pinpoint the cause, officials said.

jchapman@jg.net