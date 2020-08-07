Fight with officers ends in arrest

A violent fight erupted between a man, who had allegedly threatened the life of another man at the Quick Clean Laundry in Warsaw, and Warsaw police officers.

Miguel Enrique Delfin Cruz, 25, of Milford was arrested during the incident about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday and taken to the Kosciusko County Jail. He is being held on a prosecutor's hold, according to a news release from Warsaw police.

When police arrived at the laundry, the release said, Cruz was sitting in his gray Ford Focus in front of the business's main doors. A third responding officer noticed that Cruz had two boxes of ammunition in an interior door pocket on the driver's side. The officer asked Cruz where his gun was, and he said he left it at home, the release said.

Officers validated the threat he made to another person and asked him to gather his belongings inside and leave the laundry. Another officer noticed a bulge in Cruz's waistband that turned out to be a gun.

While inside with Cruz, two Warsaw police officers, a training officer and a probationary officer watched as Cruz reached up to a top dryer to remove his clothes. The probationary officer saw Cruz's gun and tried to grab his right arm to take him into custody because Cruz is not licensed to carry a handgun, according to the release.

Cruz tried to fight off both police officers, tugging and pulling on their holstered guns. Cruz also drew his .380-caliber loaded firearm and pointed it at the probationary officer's head, striking her in the head several times with the gun, police said. Her field trainer drew his weapon, police said, and Cruz then pointed his loaded gun at the training officer and hid behind the probationary officer's head.

A third officer, who had been waiting outside, ran in and saw that Cruz had his arm around the probationary officer's neck but didn't see the gun held to the side of her head. This officer tackled Cruz into the dryers. Cruz fell down but still held his gun, which was knocked away by the third officer.

Surveillance video and the officers' body cameras captured the interaction. In Cruz's car, detectives found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, an extended loaded magazine for Cruz's gun and two more boxes of .380-caliber ammunition, the release said.

Warsaw police were assisted by Winona Lake police, the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office and medics. The probationary officer was taken to a hospital and treated for blows she suffered to the top of her head and forehead. She was released soon after.

Cruz continued to threaten the officers, saying he should have killed the female probationary officer and made the same threats to jail staff during booking.

Warsaw police said the incident was the third gun-related call for the second shift that day.

Board promotes 1, suspends another

The Board of Safety on Thursday approved the promotion of Officer Joshua Hartup to sergeant, effective Aug. 17.

Officer Tracy Hathaway was suspended for one day for an unauthorized absence, according to Fort Wayne Police Department Assistant Chief Karl Niblick.

