Murder count filed in slaying at party

A witness told police Frederick Sanders' killer came up behind him while she and Sanders were talking on the sidewalk in the 1100 block of East Lewis Street around 4 a.m.

Both Sanders, 29, and the witness were attending a party July 26, late Saturday to early Sunday, when Sanders was shot five times in the head and neck as he stood and twice in the chest after he fell to the ground, according to court documents.

Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., Darrius Holliness, 28, was picked up as he drove in the area of Reed Street and Rudisill Boulevard. He was charged with murder and criminal recklessness and was being held without bond at the Allen County Jail. He has a court hearing Tuesday. Just after the shooting death, police estimated that up to 100 people were at the party.

The Fort Wayne Police Department's Gang & Violent Crimes Unit and the Narcotics & Vice Unit found 5.5 grams of cocaine in Holliness' right front pocket and also charged him with felony cocaine possession.

Police have not found a motive for why Holliness allegedly shot Sanders, the 28th homicide victim this year in Allen County. The witness standing with Sanders told police she looked the shooter directly in the face as he walked up, court documents said.

She told police that she fled after Sanders was shot in the back of the head and hid in a detached garage. She was interviewed July 27 and shown a photo array of three suspects whose names were provided through anonymous tips, but failed to identify the shooter.

Then, Tuesday, she called the Fort Wayne Police Department saying she feared for her safety and wanted to tell detectives “everything.” Homicide detectives Scott Studebaker and Lucas MacDonald interviewed her when she identified Holliness as the shooter.

Two other victims were interviewed shortly after Sanders was shot and killed. A woman near a tan 1999 Toyota Solara parked in the middle of the street was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She told police she'd just pulled up and when she got out of her car, she heard gunshots and discovered she'd been hit.

A man who was shot in the right thigh said he'd been walking by when shots were fired and he got hit. He ran several blocks and called police.

Police found several spent 9 mm and .40 S&W shell casings near Sanders' body and in the middle of the street, court documents said.

Holliness said during an interview with police that he parked his black Dodge Challenger directly in front of a silver Ford Fusion belonging to Sanders. Holliness did not take responsibility for Sanders' death, but said he witnessed a red Dodge pickup pull up and then he heard shots. He then drove away, court documents said.

In the past, Holliness has had two arrests which resulted in felony charges. In 2013, he received a three-year suspended sentence for domestic battery committed in front of a child and was granted three years' probation.

In October 2017, Holliness was charged with resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and cocaine possession with misdemeanor marijuana possession and failure to remain at the scene of an accident. He received a 11/2-year suspended sentence for the felony charges and was put on probation. A year ago, he was discharged from probation, according to court documents.

In a civil suit in December, Holliness was ordered to pay more than $23,000 to settle a claim with American Family Insurance Co., of Boone County. He was accused of driving a woman's car and causing damage to another vehicle.

