Tip leads to arrest of suspect in fatal shooting

A man who early on was identified as a person of interest in the shooting death of Jean Emmanuel Duperat at a local motel a month ago has been arrested.

Jeremiah Stevenson, 26, was picked up Thursday night by the Fort Wayne Police Gang and Violent Crimes Unit and U.S. Marshals Service and charged with murder. He was found at a home in the 3600 block of Winter Street after detectives were tipped off he was staying there, police said. Stevenson was being held at the Allen County Jail without bail.

After Duperat, 41, was found shot to death about 11 p.m. July 8 in his room at the Coliseum Inn on Coliseum Boulevard North, Fort Wayne police released a photo identifying Stevenson and Jessica Sexton as the two people they were seeking.

Sexton has been interviewed and released, according to Sgt. Timothy Hughes, head of the police department's homicide unit.

Duperat was the 24th homicide in Allen County this year. To date, there have been 28 homicides this year; last year there were a total of 30 homicides.

jduffy@jg.net