    Sunday, August 09, 2020 1:00 am

    DeKalb crash sends father, son to hospital

    Journal Gazette

    DeKalb County police are investigating a vehicle crash that sent a man and his 8-year-old son to the hospital Friday night.

    Officers said Nicholas Martz, 37, of Waterloo was eastbound in the 1600 block of County Road 14 about 10:30 p.m. when his Jeep Cherokee left the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.

    Police found the vehicle upside down in the area.

    Martz and his son were flown to a hospital. Martz suffered head and chest injuries, and his son had minor cuts and scrapes, police said.

    Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

