Man dies at Lake Wawasee

A Fortville man is dead after being struck by a boat on Lake Wawasee, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

Conservation officers were called to the lake about 6 p.m. Saturday, the DNR said in a statement.

Investigators said Nathan Mroz, 20, and two others were on an inner tube behind a boat when they were thrown off into the water.

Mroz was struck by the boat as the driver was attempting to get him and the others out of the water, the statement said.

Mroz was pulled into the boat unconscious, the DNR said, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County coroner’s office.

He was wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident.