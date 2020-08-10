Woman fatally shot at city hotel

A woman is dead after being shot at a northwest-side motel, Fort Wayne police said Sunday.

Just after 4 a.m., police said they were called to the Rodeway Inn, 2920 Goshen Road. They said callers told dispatchers the woman was bleeding and lying on the ground outside a room on the second floor after being shot.

First responders found the woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound or wounds and pronounced her dead at the scene, police said.

Police received information about a person of interest, Thomas Jermaine Jackson, 40, shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday, who may have been in the room next to the shooting, police said. They said the Emergency Services Team searched the room and did not find anything of interest.

Jackson is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous, police said. They ask that anyone with information about Jackson not to approach him but to call 911.

If the death is ruled a homicide, it will be the 29th in Allen County this year. The Allen County coroner will rule on the cause and manner of death as well as the identification of the victim at a later date.