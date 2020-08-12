Steuben officials believe fugitive might be traveling between Indiana, Michigan

The Steuben County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Fremont Police Department and U.S. Marshal's Service in finding a man facing multiple charges.

Authorities are looking for Kenneth Christopher Campbell, 29. He's wanted on charges including domestic battery, auto theft, theft of a firearm and invasion of privacy.

Campbell is 6-1, white and weighs about 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair and was last known to have facial hair.

Campbell also has tattoos on both arms and his chest. Officials believed he might be traveling back and forth between Indiana and Michigan and could be armed.

Anyone with information on Campbell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff's Office at 260-665-3131, Steuben County Crime Stoppers, Fremont Police, or local law enforcement agencies.