Black Lives Matter leaders say protests were unifying

Nearly three months after people gathered in downtown Fort Wayne to protest the death of George Floyd, local Black Lives Matter leaders believe it unified them, even if real change will take more time.

Six of those leaders – Alisha Nelson, Dezha Lattimore, Sevio Guzman, Sean Johnson, David Murray and Morgan Clay Williams – led by Carmen Lowe of the Urban League, spoke about their experiences Wednesday during an outdoor panel discussion at the Fort Wayne Urban League.

Next Wednesday night, another discussion with six new panelists will continue the discussion at 6:30 p.m.

“You think about it,” said Alisha Nelson with the protest group Changemakers. “None of us knew each other. I think it really unified us rather than divided us.”

Some lessons were learned, especially when dealing with local police. Williams advised protesters to make sure to get permits even if protests are allowed on the Allen County Courthouse Green without one.

Guzman said once people were arrested in such numbers, he decided to be more careful because of the educational scholarships he has. Still, he was charged July 7 with obstructing traffic during the first protest.

Williams was one of the protesters who met with Sheriff David Gladieux and Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed to work out a plan for the Unity March, a walk over the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge on June 4, several days after major protests May 29 and May 30 when protesters were teargassed and shot with rubber bullets. Since then, about 140 protesters have been arrested and charged, mostly with misdemeanors.

Williams said law enforcement officers told him and others that the city had not planned on using tear gas and other weapons.

However, of the actual walk, Williams said, “70 percent of that was a PR stunt.”

Lattimore said that was the moment when she turned away and formed FIRM – Fighting Injustice and Racial Matters.

“We lost the momentum we once had,” Lattimore said.

Johnson said the protesters had been silenced, but also said he watched as the “cops were trembling when they talked to us.” Not everything has been achieved, Johnson said, but getting “unified is to get a start.”

