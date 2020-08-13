Steuben police seeking fugitive

The Steuben County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Fremont Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service in finding a man facing multiple charges.

Authorities are looking for 29-year-old Kenneth Christopher Campbell, who is wanted on charges including domestic battery, auto theft, theft of a firearm and invasion of privacy.

Campbell is white, 6-foot-1, and weighs about 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair and was last known to have facial hair.

Campbell also has tattoos on both arms and his chest. Officials believed he might be traveling back and forth between Indiana and Michigan and could be armed.

Anyone with information on Campbell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff's Office at 260-665-3131, Steuben County Crime Stoppers, Fremont police or local law enforcement agencies.

Protesters walking on US 30 arrested

Three protesters were arrested Wednesday after state police said they intentionally obstructed vehicular traffic on U.S. 30 in Kosciusko County.

U.S. 30 is a divided four-lane highway with a speed limit of 60 mph.

Area dispatch centers began receiving calls of traffic backed up for several miles in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 about 6 p.m.

State police said troopers made contact with a group of protesters walking along U.S. 30 with eight support vehicles traveling at walking speed in the right lane, creating a dangerous situation for the group as well as traveling motorists.

At different times pedestrians would also walk in the travel portion of the highway and not on the shoulder, police said.

Troopers explained to the group they were welcome to continue on with both pedestrians and vehicles traveling on the shoulder, police said.

The Kosciusko County prosecutor will review this case for all appropriate charges, police said.