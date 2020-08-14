Charge filed in machete attack

Even though the victim suffered severe injuries after being attacked with a machete, he hesitated talking to police.

Kaidrian Biggs told Allen County Sheriff's Department investigators that he didn't trust police and was afraid he'd be labeled a snitch, even after allegedly receiving several blows May 15 from Amerus Deshaw Rudd, who is accused of wielding a machete or large sword at a party in Huntertown.

Rudd, 27, of the 500 block of Charlotte Avenue, was charged Wednesday with aggravated battery where the defendant knowingly inflicts injury creating a substantial risk of death. The charge carries a bond of $50,000, according to a jail spokesman, but Rudd is being held at the Allen County Jail on another charge.

According to court documents, Rudd's confinement on a misdemeanor charge of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle was to begin May 27, just after the alleged May 15 attack. He had taken a plea agreement on a felony gun theft charge dating to September.

When Biggs arrived at the party, he considered Rudd a friend. But as he sat next to a woman known as “Jazmin the stripper,” he picked up unfriendly vibes, court documents said.

Rudd was known to store his knives, swords and other weapons upstairs at the home where he was allowed to crash from time to time, according to the homeowner.

During the party, Rudd went upstairs and came back down with a large sword that he swung and aimed down on Biggs' head. Attempting to shield himself from the attack, Biggs held up his left arm. Several more times Rudd struck him before Biggs was able to get away, court documents said.

“I'm dead,” he told dispatchers at 4:52 a.m. as paramedics rushed to the scene and took him to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Shortly after the incident, crime scene technicians Sgt. Cary Fries and officer Edward Hegbli entered the home and found evidence that the scene had been cleaned up. During the interview with the homeowner, who said he was “scared” to let police inside, a source called Crime Stoppers and identified Rudd as the attacker.

