Man charged in July shooting death

Tremaine D Wyatt, 25, of the 3500 block of Warsaw Street, was charged Friday in the July 21 shooting death of Allen Lamar Ruffin, 31, in the 2500 block of Lillie Street.

Wyatt, who has been at the Allen County Jail since July 22 on other charges, is charged with murder, aggravated battery where defendant knowingly inflicts injury that creates a substantial risk of death, criminal recklessness where defendant shoots a firearm into a building and using a firearm in the commission of an offense where death results.

Ruffin was killed in a drive-by shooting around 8 p.m. as he stood on a porch. His unidentified girlfriend was also shot as she retreated inside and was treated at a local hospital, police said.

Ruffin was the 27th homicide in Allen County this year. As of Aug. 14, there have been 30 homicides.

At the time of Ruffin's shooting death, Sgt. Tim Hughes, head of homicide, said he believed an arrest would be made.

In court documents, Wyatt was sentenced in February 2018 to a two-year sentence for robbery with one year and 182 days suspended. He was ordered Allen County probation.

Wyatt had been charged Aug. 18, 2017, in an unrelated case with robbery and aggravated battery where defendant inflicts injury that causes serious permanent disfigurement.

The charges stemmed from an Aug. 1, 2017 incident in the parking lot at Astoria Apartments on East Paulding Road, according to court documents.

Around 8 p.m. that night, Wyated got into the car of a man looking to buy marijuana, police said. Lamont Carpenter Jr. also was there and got into the back seat, court documents say.

Wyatt, aka "lil skrill," left the front seat of the car, opened a rear door to the vehicle, pointed a handgun at Carpenter and demanded money," charging documents say. Police said Carpenter and Wyatt fought over the gun, and Carpenter, 20, was shot in the neck.

Wyatt is being held without bail at the Allen County Jail.

jduffy@jg.net