March to DC goes through city; activist vows to return

Milwaukee activist Frank Nitty II brought his march to Washington, D.C., to Fort Wayne, but he said he'd be back to help local Black Lives Matter protesters continue the fight for racial justice.

“We've got to fight for these people. They're trying to intimidate them. We've got to teach them the laws,” Nitty said outside Comfort Suites hotel near Coventry Lane and West Jefferson Boulevard.

Local activists and protesters joined Nitty, whose real name is Frank Sensabaugh, when he and his followers entered Fort Wayne Thursday evening. Friday, they continued the march on Maumee Avenue, near South Anthony Boulevard.

More than half a dozen police cars waited to escort Nitty – who is leading demonstrators to the nation's capital – and about 60 people to the Ohio state line.

Fort Wayne Deputy Police Chief Marty Bender escorted Nitty's motorcade of about 15 vehicles to Maumee from the hotel and waited for marchers who were kept to the right side of the road.

They started toward Ohio around 4:30 p.m. when the road was busy and potentially dangerous.

Daylana Saunders, a member of Changemakers, a local group of activists easily found by their bright yellow shirts, said she hoped to walk to Ohio, even though the prospect of walking 25 miles was daunting.

“I'll go as far as I can, as far as my feet will take me,” she said.

Brittiane Jones, aka Minny Jackson, a founder of 401+ Years, a local protest group, said someone driving a car would pick her up if the miles got too difficult.

“We all take care of each other,” she said.

The two Mandies, members of Fort Wayne Street Medics, scheduled a protest at the Allen County Courthouse Green and were tending to marchers' feet with first aid including bandages.

“We urged people to come up here to show support,” Mandie McCloud said. White Coats for Black Lives joined Fort Wayne Street Medics on Friday.

The march covering about 700 miles is expected to reach Washington, D.C., on Aug. 28 to be part of a commemoration of the 57th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s “I Have A Dream” speech.

While Nitty has a steady crew accompanying him – including his son Sebastian – local marchers were encouraged to join.

Two men who said they are nephews of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man killed by a white police officer in May, were part of the Nitty march.

Tez Rice and Tim Williams said Floyd was a role model and a family man who encouraged them to do their best.

Nitty said the people of Fort Wayne were kind and helped with food and supplies. He characterized their walk through Indiana as “racist, a lot of issues with police who don't know the law and were creating laws out of thin air.”

But there were no issues in Fort Wayne that led to arrest.

Nitty and two of his followers were arrested in Kosciusko County on Wednesday and bailed out the same night. Followers reported friendly officers in Whitley County before heading into Allen County and Fort Wayne.

jduffy@jg.net