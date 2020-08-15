Ohioan slain in city; 30th homicide of '20

The shooting death of a Ohio man early Friday marks the 30th homicide in Allen County this year, matching the county's total for all of 2019.

Fort Wayne police responded to a home in the 4900 block of South Harrison Street about 12:15 a.m. and found Antonyo Stephens, 42, of Columbus shot in the chest and abdomen, according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Stephens was taken to a hospital where he died, the release said.

The Allen County coroner identified Stephens on Friday as the 30th homicide victim. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner said.

The shooting took place inside a home where there were several witnesses, police said.

The killing followed an unrelated shooting Thursday at 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Rudisill Boulevard.

The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital, where a physician downgraded his condition to life-threatening, investigators said.

Police said there was a disturbance in an upstairs apartment prior to the shooting.

Police are interviewing witnesses in both shootings.

