Prosecutor to update protesters' cases

Olivia Samuels was protesting at a corner of Clinton and Berry streets, facing the Hoppy Gnome restaurant June 14 when the SWAT team pulled up.

In a video clip sent to The Journal Gazette, she can be seen trying to quickly walk away. Cries of “No Justice, No Peace” can be heard as a Fort Wayne police officer grabs her, spins her around and uses zip ties to secure Samuels' hands.

She was charged the next day with misdemeanor refusing to leave the scene of an emergency incident area, rioting and disorderly conduct. She was among demonstrators who refused to move from a road, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Shane Pulver of the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Samuels is one of 130 to 140 protesters whose cases – nearly all misdemeanors – are making their way through the court system of Allen County, mainly for downtown protests on May 29, May 30 and June 14.

The number is an estimate from the Allen County prosecutor's office, which will host a news conference Monday morning to give more details on the cases.

Summit City Mutual Aid and Defense, a nonprofit group, said it has paid to bail 46 protesters out of jail.

Some protesters are also plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed July 2 in the U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne by ACLU of Indiana on behalf of Black and Brown Liberation, a suit that asked that charges be dropped and that legal fees be paid.

The Allen County public defender's office is representing 30 protesters, said William Lebrato, chief public defender. Other protesters have private representation.

Some protesters have more than one case, according to Summit City Mutual Aid and Defense.

Erin Fogg, also known as Erin Vafiades, and Josiah Dees are two protesters who gained publicity when they were arrested about 5 p.m. June 16 on Coliseum Boulevard on misdemeanor charges related to the protests. Both are represented by attorney Sam Jarjour.

The banter between Fogg and one of the officers on a bullhorn was livestreamed on Facebook and watched by thousands.

Protest-related arrests have been ongoing, with some protesters issued warrants when they fail to appear in court.

Gennah Pendleton, 20, was arrested June 23 at Promenade Park after she left a pavilion where Naomi Tutu, an internationally known human rights advocate and daughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, was speaking.

Audrey Davis, an organizer with Faith in Indiana, which sponsored the event, said it seemed like Pendleton was singled out. Others in attendance had outstanding warrants, she said.

An officer on the scene said they left the pavilion area to ensure security of the arresting officers after a large crowd gathered at the arrest scene.

Robyn Niedzwiecki, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office, said information about whether some charges against protesters were dismissed will not be released until Monday's news conference.

Samuels, who is represented by attorney Tim Stuckey, said she will fight charges against her if the case is not dismissed.

She is a psychology student at Purdue University Fort Wayne and works at a Fort Wayne Starbucks.

Samuels was born in Albion but moved with her mother and sister to Houston after her parents divorced. She graduated from a preparatory high school in Sugarland, Texas, and moved back to the Fort Wayne area where she has family.

Her mother followed her back here, she said.

“That Friday (May 29), I heard there was a protest going on. It was history in the making. I wanted to be part of something, to speak for the people who have been oppressed for as long as America has been founded,” said Samuels, whose mother is white and father is Jamaican.

“I remember being on Twitter. I told my mom, if a protest comes, I'm going to it,” she said.

