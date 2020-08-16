2 arrests made in separate homicides

Two local men were charged in recent homicides, a result of community assistance as well as formidable police work, according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Tremaine D. Wyatt, 25, of the 3500 block of Warsaw Street, was charged Friday in the July 21 shooting death of Allen Lamar Ruffin, 31, in the 2500 block of Lillie Street.

Markquiel Derrick, 27, of the 1400 block of Lewis Street, was booked into the Allen County Jail on Friday on a murder charge, not 24 hours after he allegedly shot and killed Antonyo Stephens, 42, of Columbus, Ohio, at a home in the 4900 block of South Harrison Street just after midnight the same day.

Wyatt, who has been at the Allen County Jail since July 22 on other charges, is charged with murder, aggravated battery where defendant knowingly inflicts injury that creates a substantial risk of death, criminal recklessness where defendant shoots a firearm into a building and using a firearm in the commission of an offense where death results.

Ruffin was killed in a drive-by shooting about 8 p.m. as he stood on a porch. His unidentified girlfriend was also shot as she retreated inside and was treated at a hospital, police said.

Ruffin was the 27th homicide in Allen County this year. As of Aug. 14, there have been 30 homicides.

At the time of Ruffin's shooting death, Sgt. Tim Hughes, head of homicide, predicted an arrest would be made.

In court documents, Wyatt was sentenced in February 2018 to a two-year sentence for robbery with one year and 182 days suspended. He was ordered Allen County probation and ordered to pay nearly $7,000 in restitution to his victim.

Wyatt had been charged Aug. 18, 2017, in an unrelated case with robbery and aggravated battery where defendant inflicts injury that causes serious permanent disfigurement.

The charges stemmed from an Aug. 1, 2017, incident in the parking lot at Astoria Apartments on East Paulding Road, according to court documents.

About 8 p.m. that night, Wyatt got into the car of a man looking to buy marijuana, police said.

Lamont Carpenter Jr. also was there and got into the back seat, court documents say.

Wyatt, aka “lil skrill,” left the front seat of the car, opened a rear door to the vehicle, pointed a handgun at Carpenter and demanded money,” charging documents say. Police said Carpenter and Wyatt fought over the gun, and Carpenter, 20, was shot in the neck.

Wyatt is being held without bail at Allen County Jail.

Derrick was arrested south of Indianapolis just after 7 p.m. by Fort Wayne homicide detectives and Indiana State Police, according to the news release.

Stephens was found shot in the chest and abdomen, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Several witnesses who were inside the home spoke to police.

Stephens' death was the 30th homicide of the year in Allen County, matching the county's total for all of 2019.

jduffy@jg.net