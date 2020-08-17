Shock injures worker; portion of US 27 closed

An electrical contractor working on a power line in southern Allen County was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital Sunday after getting shocked, Indiana State Police said.

The man, whose condition was not immediately known, was injured about 1:30 p.m. as he was manipulating an overhead power line from a bucket truck on U.S. 27 at Flatrock Road south of Interstate 469, police said.

State police temporarily closed the highway's southbound lanes at Flatrock Road because of the nature of the incident, the agency said.

The emergency also led to a power outage around U.S. 27 and I-469. Crews were working to restore power Sunday afternoon.

This is at least the fifth work-related incident in northeast Indiana this year.

In May, a construction worker tending to the Indiana 105 bridge that crosses Salamonie Lake in Huntington County died when scaffolding gave way.

In Fort Wayne, a man described as an excavation worker died after becoming trapped under about 8 feet of gravel at an outdoor work site northwest of downtown March 17. Another man died March 5 after he was trapped inside an aerial conveyor belt at Custom Maintenance Solutions.

In January, a man died when he was crushed in an industrial accident at the BF Goodrich tire plant near Woodburn.

