Shooting outside strip club leaves 2 hurt

A disturbance inside an adult entertainment club early Sunday led to gunshots in the parking lot, injuring two men – at least one critically, Fort Wayne police said.

The men weren't at Club 44 when officers responded to the scene at 2:52 a.m. Both were privately driven from 4030 Coldwater Road to separate hospitals, police said.

A man suffering from life-threatening injuries arrived at the Parkview Hospital Randallia emergency room, police said, and the other man – whose condition wasn't immediately known – arrived at the St. Joseph Hospital emergency room downtown.

The men reportedly told officers they were wounded from the shooting at Club 44, which is across the street from Glenbrook Square and opened about three years ago.

Both men were transferred to another hospital for treatment, police said, though a reason was not given.

Detectives and crime scene technicians interviewed witnesses at the club and reviewed surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

asloboda@jg.net