Man badly injured in downtown shooting

A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries early Monday after a shooting in downtown Fort Wayne.

At 1:16 a.m., city police responded to the downtown Rally's restaurant, 320 W. Jefferson Blvd., for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man, who has not yet been identified, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was taken to a hospital in serious condition but was later downgraded to life-threatening.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two Rally's customers in the restaurant parking lot.

No Rally's employees were harmed during the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436- 7867.

dgong@jg.net