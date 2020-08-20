City police investigate fatal stabbing

Fort Wayne police found a man who was stabbed to death on the city's south side Wednesday night.

Police were called about 9:15 p.m. to the 4600 block of Standish Drive because of a domestic battery involving a subject with a gun.

While officers were responding, dispatchers told them the person who was armed with the gun had been stabbed. Witnesses reported he was walking north.

Officers found the man lying the front yard of a nearby home. He was unconscious and suffering from apparent stab wounds. Paramedics pronounced him dead.

Detectives interviewed a person of interest at police headquarters. Several other witnesses were also interviewed.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the man's identity along with the cause and manner of death.