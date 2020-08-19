The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, August 19, 2020 10:00 pm

    Whitley County man found dead after search

    The Journal Gazette

    A rural Churubusco man who had been missing since around 9 p.m. Tuesday was found dead tonight in a wooded area south of his home, police said.

    Police had issued a Silver Alert for Ray A. Boggs, 91. His tractor was found unattended on his property. The Whitley County Sheriff's Department the cause of death was unknown tonight.

