Wednesday, August 19, 2020 10:00 pm
Whitley County man found dead after search
The Journal Gazette
A rural Churubusco man who had been missing since around 9 p.m. Tuesday was found dead tonight in a wooded area south of his home, police said.
Police had issued a Silver Alert for Ray A. Boggs, 91. His tractor was found unattended on his property. The Whitley County Sheriff's Department the cause of death was unknown tonight.
