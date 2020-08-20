24 volunteer child advocates sworn in

For college student Zoey Smith, the decision to become a court-appointed special advocate came easily.

Smith, 21, a graduate of Bluffton High School who is set to receive her diploma in criminal justice and psychology from the University of Saint Francis in December, was one of eight advocates who chose to come to the Allen County Courthouse on Wednesday to be sworn in as CASA volunteers.

However, all 24 graduates were sworn in during a Zoom meeting earlier, CASA director Nancy Springer said at the in-person ceremony.

After about 30 hours of training, which this new class did mostly through Zoom meetings or online training, the advocates will spend three to seven hours a week with a child or a group of siblings assigned to them.

They differ from the staff at the Department of Child Services in their approach, which is centered on a child or children in a family, for whom they will make recommendations to the court based on what they observe.

DCS is focused on reunifying families, Springer said, and CASA volunteers don't always agree with DCS staffers.

Allen County now has about 135 CASA volunteers, Springer said, but the need is much greater. She estimated that Allen County would be well staffed at 400.

There is no limit, though, said Springer, who put the number of families in the court system at about 700. Many parents in the CASA system struggle with substance abuse or mental health issues, she said.

Mary Brown, a retired airline flight attendant, took her walk toward the podium Wednesday for an elbow bump with Magistrate Sherry Hartzler, who oversees Family Recovery Court.

“I always thought about doing this once I retired. It was the perfect timing,” said Brown, who witnessed child abuse when she grew up.

A new class of about 15 potential volunteers will begin training in October, Springer said.

People interested in the program can call the CASA office at 260-449-7190 or go to www.allencountycasa.org to find out more information and fill out an online application.

