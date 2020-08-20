6 people flee garage blaze; pets rescued

Fort Wayne fire investigators were trying to determine the cause of a blaze that forced a household of six people to escape Wednesday morning.

Firefighters said they arrived at the two-story home, 3327 Country Park Lane, at 5:23 a.m. and found an attached garage ablaze.

Two adults and four children fled the house unhurt before crews arrived to battle the blaze that resulted in smoke spreading to the home, a news release said. Two pets also were rescued from the fire that took 12 minutes to bring under control.