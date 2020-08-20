Man, 21, charged with murder in June shooting

Evelyn Frierson heard shots after 1 a.m. inside her Werling Drive home and opened the door to see a man wearing a red shirt standing in the hallway with a gun.

The man started aiming his shots at her, so she closed her bedroom door and returned fire through the door, according to court documents.

The man, identified as 21-year-old Trenton Fye, of the 4600 block of Spatz Avenue, was charged Tuesday with murder – and an additional penalty for using a firearm in the commission of a crime leading to murder – in the June 19 shooting death of Kenneth Frierson, Evelyn Frierson's 28-year-old son. Kenneth Frierson died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Allen County coroner.

Fye had been charged June 23 with aggravated battery resulting in death.

According to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne police Detective Jeff Marsee, a witness reported seeing two people running behind Evelyn Frierson's home that night. Officers found a blood trail leading from Frierson's home to a home on Palisades Drive where Fye sought help after he was shot in the abdomen, court records said.

Cheryl Brown said Fye entered her home, went upstairs and came back down asking for a ride to the hospital. Her daughter Taya Brown, 21, told police she had been in the bedroom when Frierson was shot while playing video games.

Cheryl Brown got into her car with Fye and flagged down a police car at Anthony Boulevard and Pettit Avenue. Police said Fye did not say how he had been shot but was heard telling Cheryl Brown not to say anything, court documents said.

Meanwhile, Taya Brown, who police confirmed Wednesday was found dead July 11 of an overdose, told police she had witnessed a man shoot Frierson but didn't know who he was and then ran to a friend's home on Plaza Drive to escape the violence.

Later, she said she had been with Fye for about a week and that he was angry she was at another man's home, court documents said. But she said she did not run to her house because she was “scared not knowing who was shooting,” court documents said.

Taya Brown was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to her lower right leg that night and released, court documents said.

That night, police found two handguns hidden under a trash can at the Brown residence – a 9 mm Armory Model XD and a .40-caliber Glock 23. Shell casings found in the kitchen, hallway and Kenneth Frierson's bedroom were .40-caliber, court documents said.

Fye has been at the Allen County Jail since June 23. According to court documents, a trial expected to last three days will start Sept. 15.

