Father charged in girl's injuries

Every time the 3-year-old girl was asked who hurt her, she pointed to her shoulder and identified the man who allegedly broke her collarbone.

Derrick D. Greene, 26, of the 1800 block of Greentree Court, was charged Thursday with battery with serious bodily injury to a person under 14 and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

The girl and her younger sister were dropped off at Greene's apartment around 8 a.m. June 14 so he could babysit them, according to court documents.

Greene called the girls' mother a couple of hours later.

“Where the (expletive) are you? Come get your daughter!” Greene told the mother. When the girls' mother got to the apartment, the victim was sitting on a couch, crying and holding her right shoulder, court documents said.

“Daddy hurt me,” the girl told her mother, something she repeated when the mother drove them to Greene's mother's house so she could babysit the younger sister while she took the victim to the hospital.

Emergency room doctors discovered the 3-year-old had a fractured right clavicle. They said she also had some bruising on her arms, shoulder and back, court documents said.

At the Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children, the girl told a forensic interview that “Derrick hurt me” and pointed to her right shoulder.

Greene told his mother that he did not hit the victim but may have picked her up wrong, court documents said.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Suspect jailed in alleged rape

The victim told the officer the man showed up at her home at 6 a.m. Sunday knocking on her bedroom window before kicking in the back door.

She called his brother to come get Sean D. Miller, 31, of the 1700 block of North Glendale Drive, who was charged Thursday with burglary resulting in bodily injury, two counts of rape, strangulation and sexual battery with misdemeanor domestic battery.

When Officer Robert Abels got to the scene after 10 a.m., the victim was crying, nervous and fearful. She said Miller was drunk when he arrived and, after the first time he kicked in the back door, he went to sleep in his truck for two hours before repeating the behavior.

He broke in two more times and sexually assaulted her, at one point holding her down on the ground by her neck.

“I can't breathe,” she told him. She was able to break loose by asking for a drink of water and ran out of the home half-clothed to seek help from a neighbor.

Miller is at the Allen County Jail and being held without bail. He has a court date Monday.

