Fiery crash kills trucker, shuts down I-69 for hours

Interstate 69 was closed in both directions for about five hours Thursday morning after a fiery crash killed one person in Huntington County, police said.

The crash occurred about 7 a.m. on northbound I-69 just south of the Indiana 5 overpass.

The Huntington County Sheriff's Department said a semi hauling aluminum ingots went off the interstate into the median, striking the center bridge support column.

A passenger was thrown from the vehicle and found amid debris by two passers-by who pulled her to safety, police said.

The semi was severed from the tractor-trailer frame and became engulfed in flames while the driver was in the cab. The driver died at the scene, police said.

The interstate was closed for about five hours in both directions before the northbound lanes were opened. The southbound lanes were still closed at 1:30 p.m. as the cleanup continued, police said.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

