Police: Victim ID'd shooter before dying

When officer Anthony Krock arrived at the South Harrison Street home where Antonyo Stephens was shot, Krock asked him if he knew who shot him.

“Quiel shot me,” Stephens told Krock, according to a probable cause affidavit written by homicide detective Roy Sutphin.

“Quiel” is Markquiel Ronneil Derrick, 27, of the 1400 block of Lewis Street, who was charged Thursday with murder and using a firearm in the commission of an offense where death results.

Derrick was picked up in a traffic stop just south of Indianapolis around 7 p.m. Aug. 14 after allegedly shooting Stephens just after midnight the same day. Indiana State Police and Lt. Jonathan Bowers of the Fort Wayne Police Department, the arresting officers, found two handguns, a .40-caliber and a 9 mm hidden in the seat of the vehicle where Derrick was sitting. He was taken to the Allen County Jail and was booked in on a murder charge.

Stephens, 42, worked in Columbus, Ohio, his obituary said but had attended Elmhurst High School. He told officers he'd invited Derrick to his home and that Derrick shot him after he let him in.

Stephens, the 30th homicide victim in Allen County this year, was found lying just inside the doorway, covered in blood. Stephens said he'd been shot several times and was taken to a hospital where he died. An autopsy found Stephens had wounds to the abdomen, back, left leg and hand.

At least twice, Stephens said “he tried to kill me over Taurean Hayden.” An FWPD recording device recorded Stephens' dying declarations, court documents said.

When officers cleared the scene at the home in the 4900 block of South Harrison Street, they found four 9 mm shell casings and one projectile in the living and dining room areas, court documents said.

Witnesses at the scene said they hadn't been in contact with Derrick until recently, when one witness got a call from him two or three days before the shooting. He also had also driven by the house and spoken to the witness.

Gang Unit detectives Matthew Foote and Gavin Dambra were able to track down Derrick's full name through database searches.

Derrick was being held at the Allen County Jail without bail.

