Stabbing victim declared county's 31st homicide

The investigation continues into the stabbing death of a 32-year-old man found lying in the front yard of a home in the 4600 block of Standish Drive.

Jonathan Darrel Wade of Fort Wayne was unconscious and bleeding from stab wounds when police responded at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday to a domestic battery report that Wade was armed with a gun and had been stabbed.

The Allen County coroner Thursday said Wade had died of a stab wound and is the 31st homicide victim in Allen County this year.

Detectives interviewed a person of interest at city police headquarters along with other witnesses.

“All parties have been identified and the investigation is continuing,” said Sgt. Tim Hughes, head of the police department's homicide division. “This may be a case of self-defense or defense of others.

“There will be a thorough investigation and thorough review by the prosecutor's office to determine if criminal charges are warranted,” Hughes added.

