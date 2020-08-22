Felony charged in killing of opossum

On a morning in May last year, a local resident watched a utility man kill an opossum in real time on her cellphone Ring app.

She saw him go up to her front door, stomp his foot a few times, then pull out a pocket knife which he quickly put back in his pocket. Then, he went back to his truck and took out a round point shovel, according to court documents.

Mark Malone, 33, of the 400 block of Perry Avenue, was charged Friday with one felony count of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal where defendant knowingly tortures or mutilates the animal.

The woman turned over the video from her Ring doorbell to Kyle Bachert, animal control officer with Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control. Neither her street nor neighborhood were identified in the charging documents and an Animal Care and Control spokeswoman declined to add further information.

Bachert watched as Malone, identified by his supervisor with USIC, returned to the home with the shovel and started to swing it toward a flower bed next to the front porch. The opossum ran back and forth to get away from Malone, who struck the animal a few more times with the shovel and then flung the opossum out into the front yard.

Malone continued to strike the animal with the shovel and then stomp on it with his boot. Then he got back into his white truck with overhead lights flashing and ran over the opossum, backing over it again and repeating that behavior before driving out of the camera's view.

Malone was asked by Indiana Conservation Officer Bryan Beneke to explain the incident.

Malone said he felt he was in danger of physical harm when the opossum emerged from underneath his truck and the animal hissed at him, court documents show. First Malone said he killed the opossum in the street and then he said he hit the opossum with the shovel in the street and the animal ran off toward a house.

Malone said he'd never want an animal to suffer so he pursued the opossum in order to kill it with the shovel.

Beneke told Malone there was a video that contradicted his story and played the Ring video for Malone. Beneke pointed out several times where the opossum was trying to get away from him and didn't appear to be injured.

On May 22, 2019, five days after the incident, Malone arrived at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control for an interview with Bachert and Lisa Cain, Animal Care and Control deputy director.

He told them that when he got out of his truck that morning, the opossum crawled out from underneath the truck and stood up on its back legs to defend itself, court documents show. He figured the opossum had babies and was trying to protect them.

Feeling threatened, Malone said he kicked the opossum in the head and then pursued it into the woman's yard. He saw blood coming from the opossum's ear so he went to his truck to get a shovel and kill it. Malone said he thought he'd kicked it so hard that he assumed he had fractured the animal's skull.

Malone also said he was an avid outdoorsman and felt the right thing to do was to “euthanize the animal so it did not suffer,” court documents show.

Court documents said he acknowledged that “after striking, stabbing and flinging it with the shovel, the opossum was not dead.” He said he flung it into the street using the shovel and ran over it multiple times before leaving the scene.

Bachert noted that the opossum didn't appear to be injured when it was trying to run away from him into the yard and asked what should he have done in place of killing the opossum.

Malone said he could have called Animal Care and Control and when he was asked why he hadn't done that, Malone said he'd called the agency in the past about wildlife and the agency hadn't responded.

In June 2019, a necropsy was performed by a veterinarian. The report stated that a large amount of external force was applied to the opossum's body and that the animal suffered injuries to its head, limbs, pelvis, thoracic cavity and abdominal cavity. Blows to the chest restricted breathing and resulted in multiple rib fractures. The sac around the heart was ruptured.

A warrant was issued for Malone, who faces a bond of $2,500 and pretrial services.

