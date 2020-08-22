One dead after shooting near Wells Street bar

An apparent shooting near The Pantry left one man dead Saturday afternoon.

Police were called about 3 p.m. to the 1500 block of Wells Street on a reported shooting in the rear parking lot. Officers found a man on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was initially listed in with life-threatening injuries and paramedics began to administer medical care, but the man was pronounced dead before they left the scene, according to a news release from public information officer Mark Bieker.

Fort Wayne Police homicide detectives began speaking with witnesses and looking for any possible businesses in the area that may have security video available.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Fort Wayne Police Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Allen County Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.

The identity of the victim as well as a cause and manner of death will be released at a later time by the Allen County Coroner's Office. If the death is ruled a homicide, it will be the 32nd in Allen County this year.

This incident is being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Coroner's Office, and the Allen County Prosecutor's Office.