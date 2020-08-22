Trucker in fatal crash on I-69 identified

A southern Indiana man has been identified as the victim of Thursday morning's fiery semi crash on Interstate 69 in Huntington County, the county coroner said Friday.

Jeff R. Koepnick, 57, of Tell City died from blunt force traumatic and thermal injuries in the crash, which occurred about 7 a.m. at the Indiana 5 overpass near Warren, Coroner Philip Zahm said in a statement.

Koepnick was driving a semi north on the interstate when the truck left the highway for an unknown reason, traveled through the median and struck the center concrete support for the overpass, the statement said. It said the cab of the vehicle was separated from the frame, landing in the southbound lanes of the interstate, and the vehicle caught fire.

A passenger, Shamarie K. Schauer, 48, Koepnick's wife, was ejected onto the highway, suffering serious injuries, the coroner said. He said she was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital, but her condition is unknown.

City motorcyclist injured in crash

A Fort Wayne motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday morning on Interstate 469 when a group of vehicles tried to avoid a rake that had fallen off a work truck, Indiana State Police said.

Christine L. Ray, 65, lost control of her motorcycle and slid into a ditch near the 30-mile marker of I-469, just east of the Interstate 69 north junction, according to a statement from the state police at Fort Wayne.

Ray, who was wearing a helmet, was treated at the scene and taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in stable condition, the statement said.

Police said the rake fell off the work truck about 8:15 a.m. and was lying in the northbound lanes of the interstate. The work crew pulled off to the side of the interstate, they said, and had gotten out of the truck to retrieve the rake. As a result, police said, traffic began quickly braking to avoid the situation.

Police shut down traffic in the right lane to protect the emergency workers on the scene, resulting in a traffic backup for several miles. They said Allen County police responded to a second crash, without injuries, that occurred in the backed-up traffic.