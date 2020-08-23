Again, treatment by police officers becomes an issue

About 30 Black men were captured on video, talking about their interactions with Fort Wayne police officers. The men said they were being targeted and harassed.

The Rev. Ternae Jordan Sr., a local pastor at the time, was the one doing the recording as the men shared their stories. Those videos were part of what U.S. Department of Justice officials reviewed while conducting an investigation in the late 1990s. In 2000, federal officials said they lacked evidence to prove officers criminally violated residents' civil rights.

Twenty years later, the Fort Wayne Police Department is again facing intense scrutiny. A commission headed by a city councilwoman is looking at public safety and racial justice after police officers were criticized for crowd-control measures during recent demonstrations. The American Civil Liberties Union is also suing the city police department and Allen County Sheriff's Department, saying officers violated protesters' First and Fourth Amendment rights during Black Lives Matter protests from May 29 to 31 and on June 14.

“I'm between pessimism and optimism right about now,” said Jordan, 64, who is now pastor of Mt. Canaan Baptist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “I was hoping at my ripe old age right now we would not have this conversation.”

Jordan, who is Black, came to Fort Wayne in 1989 to pastor Greater Progressive Baptist Church. In 1992, he founded Stop the Madness, an anti-violence program of workshops and summer camps for youth in trouble.

A year later, Jordan's son, Ternae Jr., known as TJ, was shot in the head while he waited with his sister for their mother to pick them up after a piano lesson at what was the Old Fort YMCA. TJ survived and is now assistant pastor at his father's church.

In the mid-to-late '90s, Black men told Jordan police were targeting them in traffic stops, falsifying reports, harassing them and sometimes beating them. Jordan and a group of ministers took their case to the Justice Department in 1996. After 31/2 years, federal officials said they didn't have enough evidence to bring charges, but “it caused some people to say, 'maybe there is an issue,'” Jordan said during a telephone interview this month.

Glynn Hines, who has served on the Fort Wayne City Council since 2000, recalls speaking to the federal investigators.

“The system was set up to protect the police,” said Hines, a Democrat who represented the 6th District until he was elected to an at-large seat in November representing the entire city. He is Black. “A lot of things don't surface.”

Garry Hamilton, Fort Wayne's first Black police chief who was on the police force at the time, called the federal investigation “a teaching moment.”

“It made you aware there were people in the community who have concerns,” he said. “It was helpful.”

But after the issue subsided, Jordan feared “this could happen again,” he said.

20 years later

The Memorial Day death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer sparked protests worldwide, including Fort Wayne, where Black Lives Matter protests began May 29 and have continued periodically. About 140 protesters have been charged since then, including about 100 who were arrested during downtown protests May 29 to 31 that left some businesses with broken windows and police using tear gas and rubber bullets to control the crowd.

Last week, Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards announced charges against 45 protesters would be dropped. About 50 cases are still pending.

Dozens of other cases involve guilty pleas or pretrial diversion programs in which those who were charged can avoid criminal penalties.

Richards also said five cases of unreasonable force by officers during the demonstrations have been sent to the Fort Wayne Police Department's internal affairs division. Police have not set a timetable on when those cases would be decided.

Michelle Chambers, who was elected to the City Council in November, chairs the Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice created by Mayor Tom Henry after the protests. Chambers said she sees opportunity for positive change.

“We have a very good police department, but it's not perfect,” said Chambers, who is Black. The police department is not immune to systemic norms of racism that exist elsewhere in society, she said.

Chambers also realizes police have many responsibilities and serve all populations, including the mentally ill, when called on. She said she has counseled young Black men on how to interact with police officers.

The 15-member commission, Chambers said, is a diverse group that will listen to constituents. It includes representatives of area churches, businesses, civic organizations and local government. Mayoral spokesman John Perlich said the mayor appointed the members “seeking to have a broad range of perspectives and experiences represented, while having people with a demonstrated commitment to the issues that the Commission would be studying.”

This month, the commission unveiled its vision and mission statements. The vision statement said the group's purpose is to “help create positive and meaningful change that brings forth racial equity and peace to all Fort Wayne residents, especially those who are Black, people of color, or marginalized, to ensure everyone is respected, appreciated, and valued.”

The mission statement said the group will provide recommendations and feedback to the mayor's administration and Fort Wayne City Council on policies, practices and procedures related to the city's public safety division.

Hines is skeptical. He said he's “not anti-police,” but concerned the commission is only “kicking the can down the road.” The police department needs to hire more Blacks and other minorities and redirect more money toward training, he said.

Chambers, however, sees an opportunity “not to become a Minnesota.”

Chambers, D-at large, and fellow council members Sharon Tucker, D-6th, and Russ Jehl, R-2nd, sponsored an ordinance requiring all uniformed Fort Wayne police officers to wear body cameras while on duty by the end of 2022. The council passed the ordinance this month.

Former officials weigh in

Former Mayor Paul Helmke and former Police Chief T. Neil Moore served the city during the late 1980s and 1990s.

In the '90s, Helmke said, there was a push for more police officers after the city saw spikes in violence. “Nobody was saying defund the police” like many people are today, he said.

The city, however, “can't afford, nor want” a police officer on every corner, he said.

Helmke, who was mayor from 1988 through 1999, said he pushed for more civilian representation on the city's board of safety that approves officer suspensions. He also appointed a public safety director who oversaw the police and fire departments, but was independent of both departments. City Council eliminated the position in 2017 after Public Safety Director Rusty York, a former Fort Wayne police chief, retired.

Both Helmke and Moore said they are proud of the community-oriented policing programs that started under their watch. The concepts include appointing liaisons who meet regularly with neighborhood associations, faith-based groups, businesses and civic organizations.

“You can't put an officer on every corner, but you can offer a way to make police service more personalized,” said Moore, who was police chief from 1988 to 1997. He is now director of curriculum and development at the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association based in Pennsylvania.

Both Helmke and Moore said they met with members of the Black community when complaints arose. Moore said he asked the FBI to investigate officers during the justice department's investigation in the late '90s.

“There are bad lawyers, bad doctors,” said Helmke, now director of Civic Leaders Center at Indiana University in Bloomington. “You can have bad police officers.”

Hamilton said he believes Fort Wayne is “ahead of the curve” when it comes to race relations.

The department is trying to reach out not just to Blacks, he said, but to everyone. “You're not going to satisfy everyone,” he said. “Overall, the willingness has improved.”

In 2016, Hamilton resigned as chief after 21/2 years. He became deputy chief of the department's northeast division and later became head of the detective bureau. “I felt I needed to be out there in the community,” he said. The change allowed that more so than being chief, he said.

Hamilton retired from the police department in 2019. He is now special crimes investigator for the Allen County prosecutor's office and was one of four investigators who recently spent hundreds of hours poring over evidence from the recent demonstrations to help determine if charges against protesters and police were warranted.

Fort Wayne police have said they are open to suggestions and criticisms.

“We are willing to look internally at what we can do better,” said Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena, city police public information officer who also is on the newly created commission. “We still have to uphold the law. Just because someone doesn't think it was right, it doesn't mean it's improper.”

Rosales-Scatena said she wishes more people were on the commission. But with too many people, she said, some might not be heard.

Although he's been down this road before, Jordan was inspired by the protests.

“This time you saw as many white kids carrying Black Lives Matter signs as you did Black kids,” Jordan said. “That gives me hope.”

