Angola man dies in motorcycle crash

Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in a fatal motorcycle crash in Steuben County on Saturday.

Steuben County Sheriff's officers were called at 6:24 a.m. on reports of a personal injury accident on Bayview Road north of County Road 275 North in rural Pleasant Township. They were told a motorcycle had crashed and the driver was on the ground. First responders found 37-year-old Anthony Strawser of Angola and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to a news release.

An initial crash investigation found that Strawser was traveling northbound on Bayview when he went off the right side of the road near Lake James Lane 280 for an unknown reason. Strawser lost control of the maroon 2004 Suzuki motorcycle and struck a road sign.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and according to the release, Steuben officers believe alcohol and speed were involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office, which was assisted at the scene by Angola City Police, Angola Fire Rescue, Steuben County EMS, and the Steuben County Coroner's Office.