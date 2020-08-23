Man dies in Wells Street shooting

Multiple gunshots were heard Saturday afternoon on Wells Street, and when Fort Wayne police officers responded they found one man suffering from several gunshot wounds behind The Pantry at Wells and Fourth streets.

Shortly after the shooting in the bar's parking lot just after 3 p.m., the unidentified victim died, according to Mark Bieker, Fort Wayne Police Department public information officer at the scene.

The victim was initially listed with life-threatening injuries and paramedics began to administer medical care, but the man was pronounced dead before they left the scene, Bieker said.

Multiple yellow markers indicating shell casings were seen in the parking lot. The Pantry is located opposite a small strip mall and restaurant in an area that was bustling during the hot, sunny day.

FWPD homicide detectives began speaking with witnesses, and Sgt. Tim Hughes, head of Fort Wayne homicide, said detectives were hoping to speak specifically with two people who walked north on Wells Street just after the shots were fired. Businesses in the area were also canvassed for security video.

Witness statements allowed detectives to make an arrest hours later. Jesse Echavarria, 21, was preliminarily charged with aggravated battery and is being held at the Allen County Jail. Additional charges may follow.

The identity of the victim as well as a cause and manner of death will be released at a later time by the Allen County coroner's office. If the death is ruled a homicide, it will be the 32nd in Allen County this year.

The case is being investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County coroner's office, and the Allen County prosecutor's office.

