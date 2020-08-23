Two men hurt in shooting on Chaddsford Drive

A shooting Sunday left two men hurt, one with life-threatening injuries, in the 6300 block of Chaddsford Drive.

Police were called to the area at 6:55 p.m. in reference to a reported shooting and were told en route there were two subjects that had been shot and were on the ground.

Officers found both adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and initially listed them with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department. The victims were taken to a hospital and one was upgraded to non-life-threatening.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians began speaking with witnesses and gathering any evidence from the scene to assist in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Allen County Crime stoppers at 436-7867.