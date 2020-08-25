The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, August 25, 2020 11:50 pm

    Two hospitalized in motorcycle crash

    DAVE GONG | The Journal Gazette

    Two people were hospitalized Tuesday following a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Washington Center Road and LeSteele Boulevard in Fort Wayne. 

    According to police, officers responded to the area at 9:31 p.m., where they found a man and a woman lying on the ground. Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Once at the hospital, however, the woman's condition was downgraded to life threatening. 

    Police say an initial investigation indicates that the pair was on a motorcycle heading west on Washington Center Road, when a car heading east attempted to turn north at LeSteele Boulevard, leading to the crash.  

    dgong@jg.net

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story