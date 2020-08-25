Two hospitalized in motorcycle crash

Two people were hospitalized Tuesday following a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Washington Center Road and LeSteele Boulevard in Fort Wayne.

According to police, officers responded to the area at 9:31 p.m., where they found a man and a woman lying on the ground. Both were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Once at the hospital, however, the woman's condition was downgraded to life threatening.

Police say an initial investigation indicates that the pair was on a motorcycle heading west on Washington Center Road, when a car heading east attempted to turn north at LeSteele Boulevard, leading to the crash.

